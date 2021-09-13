American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 28,471 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,813 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

OFG stock opened at $22.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $134.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

