American Acquisition Opportunity Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMAOU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

American Acquisition Opportunity’s (NASDAQ:AMAOU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, September 14th. American Acquisition Opportunity had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of American Acquisition Opportunity’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

American Acquisition Opportunity stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in American Acquisition Opportunity by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter.

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

