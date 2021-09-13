América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after buying an additional 467,052 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,773,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $132,730,000 after buying an additional 382,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after buying an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in América Móvil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,377,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,863,000 after purchasing an additional 106,978 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in América Móvil by 11.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,767,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 283,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

AMX opened at $18.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.38.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Telmex, Brazil, Southern Cone, Colombia, Andean, Central America, United States, Caribbean, and Europe.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.