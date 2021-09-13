Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,406 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $448,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $48,994,726,000 after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,603,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,371,719,000 after purchasing an additional 142,586 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,163,750 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,694,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,968 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,450,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,465.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3,329.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

