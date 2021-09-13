Amanda Willett Sells 46,000 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) Stock

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total transaction of C$86,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns -13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($24,925.32).

Shares of TSE DML opened at C$1.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -71.07. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.44.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.55 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.80 to C$2.10 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.20 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.11.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

