Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,444 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Altria Group by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 832,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,717,000 after buying an additional 111,161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Altria Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 116,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The firm has a market cap of $93.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

