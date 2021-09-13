Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 119.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Edgestream Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,600 shares of company stock valued at $293,398,435. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $28.58 on Monday, reaching $2,867.00. 41,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,749.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,456.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

