Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 21,959.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $31.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,816. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

