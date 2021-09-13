Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 85.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock traded down $4.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $460.67. The company had a trading volume of 42,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,274,179. The company has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $469.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $390.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.