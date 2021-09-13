Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,007. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $101.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.11 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

