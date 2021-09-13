Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $166,000 Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.92.

VFF opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $731.57 million, a P/E ratio of -213.75 and a beta of 3.67. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.09 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Village Farms International Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

