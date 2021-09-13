Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 600 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. 54.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franklin Covey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

