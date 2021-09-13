Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,700 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Landec were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Landec by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Landec by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 92,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $312.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $139.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.40 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

