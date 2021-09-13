Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,200 Shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 26.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $268.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 13.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.