Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,300 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,817,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25,122 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 524,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after acquiring an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermon Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 54,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:THR opened at $15.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 1.62. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

