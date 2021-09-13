Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New Investment in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $9,579,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,578,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $888,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

ADN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Advent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:ADN opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $19.21. The company has a market capitalization of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -82.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Advent Technologies (NASDAQ:ADN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

