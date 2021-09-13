Alliancebernstein L.P. Makes New $125,000 Investment in VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VistaGen Therapeutics by 142.4% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 169,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 99,598 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 78.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,396,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 614,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 4,934.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 619,022 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 14.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,604,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

In other VistaGen Therapeutics news, CFO Jerrold Duane Dotson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VistaGen Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $3.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.90. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.55.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

