Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Stock Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,201 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 78.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 94.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

NYSE ARR opened at $10.89 on Monday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $775.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARR. B. Riley began coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.