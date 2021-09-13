Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Down 7.4%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $223.05 and last traded at $223.33. Approximately 53,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,387,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.17.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.95.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,759.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 1,204.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Albemarle by 7.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Albemarle by 29.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

