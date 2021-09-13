Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,915 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $55,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.69. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

