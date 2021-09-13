Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,404 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69,873 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 68,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2,051.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 418,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,601,262 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $36.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. Analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

