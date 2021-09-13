Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NET opened at $127.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.36. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.72 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -283.28 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $4,933,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 835,405 shares of company stock valued at $91,771,087. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.