Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $72.07 and a 52 week high of $121.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CM. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

