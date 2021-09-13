Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 8,408 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $602,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $205.01 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.73 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.52. The firm has a market cap of $112.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

