Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.0% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 17,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.9% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 157,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 411,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

AEM opened at $55.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

