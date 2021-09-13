Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

AFRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.64.

AFRM stock opened at $123.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.70. Affirm has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 60.43% and a negative net margin of 48.51%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

