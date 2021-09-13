Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives $31.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMTX stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

