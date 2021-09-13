AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) Shares Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:SENT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,562 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,213,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,059,000 after purchasing an additional 211,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,386. AdvisorShares Alpha DNA Equity Sentiment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.37.

