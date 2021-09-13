Advisor OS LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 263,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 370,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after purchasing an additional 35,640 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Prudential Financial by 26.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.75 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

