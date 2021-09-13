Advisor OS LLC Sells 169 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in SAP by 29.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in SAP in the first quarter worth about $677,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.10.

SAP opened at $145.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $104.64 and a 1-year high of $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.87.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.