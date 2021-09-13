Advisor OS LLC Invests $237,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,200,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,930 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock opened at $53.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.82. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 price target on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.