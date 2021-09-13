Advisor OS LLC Has $435,000 Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,571,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 26,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $373.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.38 and its 200 day moving average is $348.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

