Advisor OS LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after acquiring an additional 71,819 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.8% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 35,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,286,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,738,000 after acquiring an additional 360,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.27 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market cap of $338.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

