Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 138.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 193,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after acquiring an additional 112,437 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $82.62 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

