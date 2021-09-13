Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 296 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Shares of IXP opened at $89.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 52 week low of $63.65 and a 52 week high of $91.21.

