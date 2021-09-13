Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

JLL opened at $235.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average of $202.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.86 and a fifty-two week high of $253.93.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

