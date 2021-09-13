Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 36,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM opened at $20.03 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.