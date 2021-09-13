Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,374 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $57,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Adobe by 11.7% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,409 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Adobe by 40.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 249,312 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $146,007,000 after purchasing an additional 72,202 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth approximately $18,585,000. South State Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $15.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $643.92. 54,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $631.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

