Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total value of $1,595,318.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,363 shares of company stock worth $7,711,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.69.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $16.98 on Monday, reaching $641.96. The stock had a trading volume of 65,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,621. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $631.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The company has a market capitalization of $305.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

