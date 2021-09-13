Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,391.97% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.