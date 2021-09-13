Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.75.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $6.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 54,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,978,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after buying an additional 228,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
