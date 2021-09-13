ACV Auctions Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 20th (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 20th. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its IPO on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $2,233,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,586 shares of company stock worth $6,453,402.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

