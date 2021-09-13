Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $658,374.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.37 or 0.07217728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.78 or 0.00390516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.18 or 0.01358883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00122658 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00574003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.06 or 0.00462636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00335977 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

