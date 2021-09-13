Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.72. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.26.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.37% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $2,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,337,082.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,258,614 shares of company stock worth $393,410,122. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

