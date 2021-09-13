Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00062640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00155622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00014090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00044038 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

