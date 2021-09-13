Abyss (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0366

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss coin can currently be bought for $0.0366 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Abyss has a market capitalization of $8.38 million and approximately $208,631.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00058768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.52 or 0.00153178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00042613 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

