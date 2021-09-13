Abiomed, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.00.

ABMD opened at $361.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.95 and its 200-day moving average is $317.55. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

