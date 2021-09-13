Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $42.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, with a total value of $25,151.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 40.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 25,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth $1,341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

