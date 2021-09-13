AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Down 5.1%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) traded down 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $18.03. 11,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,458,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.32. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.20.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SB Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. SB Management Ltd now owns 7,817,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $903,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 2,074.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 63,721 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.