AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.07. 279,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,983,989. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.