9,825 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Bought by Financial Advisory Group

Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,314 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 265,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 135,559 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 214,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000.

BSCT opened at $21.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $21.81.

